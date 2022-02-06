Eddie Mack Miller, 66, of Stony Point, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Forsyth County.

Eddie was born on Monday, February 6, 1956, in Carter County, to the late James H. Miller and Pearl W. Whitehead.

Eddie enjoyed listening to music, cooking, grilling out, but most of all loved spending time with his family.

Including his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by brothers, Judge Miller and Raymond Morgan, and sisters, Ronetta Miller, Bea Davis, Pam Garr, and Retha Shankles.

Those left to cherish the memories of Eddie include his daughters, Miranda Jackson, Amber Miller, and Jessica Miller; three stepchildren, Anita Cullen, Jon Hughes, and Samanta Helms; sisters, Rain Ella Daniels, Roda Wilker, Roma Jean Blevins, Mollie Miller, and Betty Miller; brothers, Roy Morgan and Jim Miller; 10 grandsons; 11 granddaughters; along with many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A family-led gathering will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

