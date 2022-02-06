William Arnold Epley, 51, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family and friends, on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

William was born November 20, 1970, in Cumberland County, the son of William Epley and Mary “Elaine” MacDonald.

He was a man that enjoyed working with his hands and was of the Christian faith. He loved sports of all kinds and was a huge Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed music, especially 80’s Rock. He had a dry sense of humor but would give you the shirt off his back. He was very resilient, a hard worker, and he would always tell you like it is. He wasn’t perfect but didn’t pretend to be and that’s what everyone loved about him. He was a loving father, supportive partner, and world’s best Paw-Paw.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his son, Alek Epley and wife Emily; his mother and step-dad, Mary “Elaine” and Bruce MacDonald; his partner, Tammi Gales and her children, Isaiah Whisnant and fiancée Chelsey, and Garrett “Jobie” Whisnant and fiancée Darion; his granddaughter, Kyzleigh Carter; his sister, Shelly Epley; his aunt, Brenda West (Scott); his “granny,” Lynne Shook; his uncle, Arlen Shook; and a number of close friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4:20 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Speaker Andy Fox will officiate. Burial will be in the Eternal Hill Memorial Park in Forest City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of William Epley.