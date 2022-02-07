Darius Dean Carico, 72, of Hickory, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at his home.

Darius was born November 29, 1949, in Fries, Virginia, the son of the late Dan Orville Carico and Agnes Aline Funk Carico.

He was the owner and operator of Associated Machinery and a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Alexander County. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was humble and kind and a hard worker.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 51 years, Kathryn Upchurch Carico of the home; his daughter, Stephanie Carico Bost (Heath) of Hickory; his son, Anthony Carico (Sara) of Tega Cay, South Carolina; his grandchildren, Alexandria Hall, Meredith Hall, Tegan Carico, and Tatum Carico; his sisters, Virginia Cox (Stan) and Mary Carico (Bill), all of Virginia; his brother, Lehman Carico (Shelby) of Virginia; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Polo (Scott) of Hickory.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mark Morris will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

