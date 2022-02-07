Margie Childers Miller, 87, left this life and went to her new eternal home on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on Wednesday, May 9, 1934, to the late Quince Childers and Clergy Blankenship Childers.

Margie was a committed Christian and a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. Margie loved to read and travel.

Including her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dwight Miller; two brothers, Quez Childers and Grady Childers; and three sisters, Marie Mecimore, Eloise Lambert, and Nadeen Eagle.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Obyrne; a special caregiver, Melissa Moose; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A special thank you to her friend, Joann Ballard, for the love that she showed Margie.

She will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. Rev. Derek Stevenson and Rev. Brian Eades will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

