Freezing fog possibility prompts delays

A forecast for freezing fog prompted local officials to set delays for schools and government offices on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Due to the fog and freezing temperatures, Alexander County Schools will be on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Before School Care will also be on a two-hour delay.

Taylorsville Town Hall offices will open at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Alexander County Government offices will operate on a one-hour delay on Tuesday, February 8.