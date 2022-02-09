Janice Hall, age 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Janice was born on Tuesday, November 17, 1936, in Mitchell County, to the late Fred Milton Buchanan and Elma Young Buchanan.

Janice loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Janice was a devoted member to East Taylorsville Baptist Church. She was a loving wife to RB for 49 years. Janice adored her children and their spouses. She enjoyed spending time walking, doing word puzzles, visiting shut-ins, but most of her joy in life came from the time she spent with her five grandchildren.

Including her parents, Janice is preceded in death by her husband, RB Hall, infant sister, Florene Buchanan, Brother, Harry Buchanan, Sisters, Willie Mae Pittman, and “Toots” Lominac.

Those left to cherish the memories of Janice, include one son, Brad Hall (Vickie) and one daughter, Kristi Hall Berry (Clint). One brother, Jack Buchanan (Rita), two sisters, Judy Beard and Vickie Wood (Rick); grandchildren, Bryson Hall, Brody Hall, Sophia Hall, Waylon Berry, and Harlan Berry, also fourteen nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. Janice will lie in state from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Silver Chapel Baptist Church in Bakersville, NC.

Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Kevin White will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Finding Hope Ministries, 135 Merrill and Maye Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.