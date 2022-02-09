LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Anthony Jack Florence, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of October, 2021.

WILLIAM M. FLORENCE

246 Land Cemetery Lane

PO Box 542

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

mar2-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 8

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Timothy Wayne Warren, Misty Anne Warren, a/k/a Misty C. Warren, a/k/a Misty Ann Crane, a/k/a Misty Crane Lackey

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Timothy Wayne Warren, Misty Anne Warren, a/k/a Misty C. Warren, a/k/a Misty Ann Crane, a/k/a Misty Crane Lackey

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a stake located on the West edge of the pavement of the State Road No. 1492, a common corner with the Hartness property, said point also being located South 85° East 28 feet from a water oak; thence with the State Road No. 1492, North 3° West 296.5 feet to a PK nail located in the intersection of State Road No. 1492 and State Road No. 1491; thence with State Road No. 1491, South 56° 7’ 20” East 101.7 feet and South 66° East 54.4 feet to a PK nail; thence running South 4° 26’ 40” West 221.5 feet to a stake in the Duncan line; thence with the Duncan line, North 88° West 101.5 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.69 of an acre, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0012803, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 15 Duncan Lane

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 15, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of January 21, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

notice

feb16-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Doris Overcash, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2022.

KAY MILLS

40 York Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

feb23-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Price Shoemaker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

CRYSTAL SHOEMAKER YAMNITZ

PO Box 657

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb23-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Linda Ashburner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

STAN SMITH

1194 Wandering Ln

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

feb23-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Jamie Leann Potter

RE: Randy Justin Mclean vs. Jamie Leann Potter (22CVD40)

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Absolute Divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than February 28th, 2022, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

feb16-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Ezequiel Inamagua

RE: Ashley C. Pederson vs. Ezequiel Inamagua (21CVD261)

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Child Custody.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than February 28th, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville,NC 28681

notice

feb16-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William White Jordan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2022.

WILLIAM WHITE JORDAN, JR.

2316 Three Forks Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb16-22c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Betty Sue Pennell Head, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of January, 2022.

HAZEL IRENE MILLSAPS

325 York Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

executrix

feb16-22p