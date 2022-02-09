Mary Jo Rector, 84, of Taylorsville, left this earthly home for her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born November 29, 1937, to Charlie and Dora Potter of Trade, Tennessee. She attended Johnson County High School and was the only one of the four children to graduate.

Mary loved to work in her flowers and enjoyed trips to the mountains. She was retired from Southern Devices and from Alexander Assisted Living. She spent 30 plus years helping the elderly and disabled. She loved working with the patients. Her heart was in it.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, 1st and 2nd spouses, an infant son, and son, Harlan G. Rector.

She is survived by a son, Bobby Pardue (Shirlene) of Mountain City, Tennessee; daughter, Debbie Pardue of Taylorsville with whom they shared a home together until her health began to decline, and daughter, Rita Mitchell (Rev. Rickey) of Hiddenite. There are several grandchildren with Scott and Brian Mitchell being her go-to boys, simply because they were close and she knew she could depend on them always, and she also has a number of great-grandchildren.

Mary attended Concord Baptist Church where she was a member. When there was to be a dinner after services, folks always looked forward to having one of Mom’s Black Walnut Pound Cakes.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., Monday, February 14, 2022, at Concord Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. Rev. Rickey Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family asks that everyone please wear a mask to the service.

Pallbearers include Daniel Scott Mitchell, Brian Dale Mitchell, Larry Tester, David Tester, and Rick Childers.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Mary Jo Rector.