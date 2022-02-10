James Russell “Jimmy” Jenkins, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on February 10, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Alexander County to the late Phifer Everette Jenkins and Daphne LonaBelle Childers Jenkins.

Jim worked in the furniture industry for most of his working career. He was with a group of trades craftsmen who went anywhere in the U.S. to fix furniture.

Including his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Wike Jenkins; a son, Todd Jenkins; and two brothers, Billy Jenkins and Alvis Luke Jenkins.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Terri Jenkins of Kingsland, Georgia; granddaughter, Shellie Bradshaw (Scott); two great-granddaughters, Aleigha and Taylor Bradshaw; sister, Jane Jenkins Frye (Gene) of Taylorsville; brother, Samuel Everette Jenkins of Taylorsville; a furry grandson, Tripp; a special niece, Sherri Lloyd (Billy); and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

A celebration of life for Mr. Jenkins will take place later in the spring.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of James Jenkins.