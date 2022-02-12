Barbara “Bobbie” Hepler Morrison, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Bobbie was born to Henry and Ruth Hepler and was raised by Henry and Pauline Hepler after the death of her mother.

Bobbie worked in the furniture industry before retiring.

Bobbie was a member of Millersville Baptist Church and loved her ladies’ Sunday School Class. Bobbie enjoyed feeding the birds, packing Samaritan’s Purse Shoeboxes, and loved sending cards to others. She was known by her family for making the best coconut cake. She adored her canine companion, YoYo, and loved YoYo with all her heart and enjoyed spoiling her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Morrison; her infant child, Keith Richardson; her brother, Henry “Butch” Hepler; and her son-in-law, Freddie Bunch, Sr.

Those left to cherish the precious memories of Bobbie include two daughters, Teresa Loudermelk (Lynn) and Lynn Bunch; a sister, Diane Fox (David); grandchildren, Ashlee Davis (Garrett), Freddie Bunch, Jr. (Bridget), and Brian Bunch (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Dylyn Davis, Alyssa Bunch, Marshall Bunch, and Scarlett Bunch; a niece, Wendy Fox Russell (Tim); a nephew, Kevin Fox (Amy); great-niece, Erin Russell (Will Huntley); great-nephew, Daniel Russell; and a sister-in-law, Susie Hepler.

Bobbie will lie in state on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The service will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Rev. Bill Orren and Rev. Brian Kerley will be officiating. Music will be provided by Lisa Kerley. Covid-19 restrictions will apply. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Russell, Freddie Bunch, Brian Bunch, Tim Russell, Garrett Davis, and Kevin Fox.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or Samaritans purse.org.

The family challenges everyone to send a card of encouragement in Bobbie’s memory.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.