Janie Mae Barber, 77, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville.

Janie was born September 9, 1944, in Alexander County, the daughter of John Barber, Jr. and Helen Catherine Pennell Barber.

She worked in the furniture industry as a seamstress and a supervisor for Craftmaster Furniture. She was of the Baptist faith and loved her family and also loved to cook, but most of all she loved the Lord.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Barber Brown; her brothers, Gene Barber and Jerry Barber; and a few nieces and nephews.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Michael Barber will officiate. Burial will follow in the Carson’s Chapel Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

