Freddie McKeithan, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home.

Freddie was born December 1, 1944, in Richmond County, to the late James and Mary Eastling McKeithan.

He worked for several years at Ideal Frame in the frame department. He was a member of St. John Baptist Church, where he sang in the all-male choir and in the senior choir. Freddie loved singing, working in the garden, working on cars and lawnmowers, and picking at his grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janea Mae McMillian, Annie P. Dean, Aletha Hill, and Linda McKeithan; his brothers, Levern, Norman, Jessie Lewis, Clarence McKeithan, and Earnest Collins.

Leaving to cherish his loving memories are his wife of 45 years, JoAnn P. McKeithan; his sons, Yohond McKeithan (Starfire) of Boomer, and Carlos McKeithan (Tamyra) of Taylorsville; his sister, Mattie Jones of Farrell, Pennsylvania; his brothers, Rev. James McKeithan (Verna) of Farrell, Pennsylvania, and Curtis McKeithan of Currie; his grandchildren, DaQuan Baylor, Dominic McKeithan, Carlos McKeithan, Jr., JoAnna McKeithan, Tyizza McKeithan, and Anthony McMillian; God-children, Cierra Ferguson, Cassandra Lackey, and Tallon Barnes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Ferguson-Officiating, Rev. James McKeithan-Eulogist, and Rev. T. E. Martin-Remarks. Burial will follow in the St. John Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until Noon, Friday, February 18, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

