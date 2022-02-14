Food, clothing, blankets to be provided Feb. 19

Light Ministries at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church will be providing the homeless and any families in need in the Alexander County area with things such as: hot meals, non-perishable food items, clothing and shoes, blankets, and personal hygiene products this Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at 957 Mobile Cafe (54 E. Main Avenue, Taylorsville).

They will also be providing clothing, blankets, gloves, and shoes for those that need it. Everything is free of charge and if someone needs transportation we will happily make accommodations, said Amanda Locklear of Light Ministries.