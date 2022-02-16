Burkes Outlet now open, ribbon cutting Thursday

The grand opening and ribbon cutting at the new Burkes Outlet in Alexander County are set for Thursday, February 17, 2022. The ribbon cutting, which is being hosted by the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), is planned for 9:00 a.m. to officially open the county’s newest retail experience. The store officially opened on Monday, February 14.

Burkes Outlet is located at 773 NC Hwy. 16 South in Taylorsville in the building formerly occupied by Goody’s in the Walmart Shopping Center.

At Burkes Outlet, customers can find brand name apparel and accessories for the entire family at up to 70 percent off other stores prices every day. In addition, most stores carry shoes, home furnishings, gifts, and toys. Their stores are designed to serve customers of all ages and income levels, and they take pride in offering great assortments at great prices every day.

Charlotte Hawley, store manager for the Taylorsville location, will be returning home to Alexander County to manage the newest location of Burkes Outlet stores. She lived in Taylorsville for the majority of her childhood.

“I have been with Burkes Outlet for almost three years now and I’m so excited to be coming back to Taylorsville to bring this exciting new store to you all,” Hawley said. “I cannot wait to be a part of the community again and see some familiar faces as well as meet some new ones.”

Bealls, Inc., parent company of Burkes Outlet, is a privately-held company, rich in tradition, owned by the founding family and its employees. The corporation operates over 500 retail stores. Since its modest beginnings in 1915, Bealls has grown to be a major employer as well as a valued asset to the communities it serves.

Burkes Outlet is open Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.burkesoutlet.com.