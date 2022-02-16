Gerry “Gary” Alvin Lee, 73, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Gary was born on Thursday, September 30, 1948, in Buncombe County, to the late Fred Alvin Lee and Pansy L. Reese Lee.

Those left to cherish the memories of Gary include his wife of 55 years, Kathy Lindsay Lee of the home; a son, Michael Alvin Lee; and a sister, Norma Lee Lyda.

No funeral services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

