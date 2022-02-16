LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Gary Mayhorn, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of February, 2022.

GRETCHEN ALVERSON MAYHORN

1384 NC Hwy 90 East

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

mar9-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Loyd Wayne Fox deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the decedent to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before May 17, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the estate should make immediate payment.

This the 8th day of February, 2022.

DONNA LISA FOX

8054 Moss Meadows Drive

Dallas TX 75231

C. Randall Isenhower

Sigmon & Isenhower

PO Box 88

Newton, NC 28658

828-464-0101

executor

mar9-22c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Carol Wike Jenkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of February, 2022.

TERESA DARLENE JENKINS

114 Langfordville Road

Ridgeland, SC 29936

administratrix

mar9-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mildred Mecimore Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of February, 2022.

MELISSA CHILDERS STOCKS

108 Boston Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar9-22p

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

20SP3

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY RICHARD WILLIAM DICKSON AND ANGELA EARP DICKSON DATED NOVEMBER 29, 2018 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 613 AT PAGE 244 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on February 28, 2022 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson, dated November 29, 2018 to secure the original principal amount of $89,351.00, and recorded in Book 613 at Page 244 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 111 Ben Thompson Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0006581 & 0006580

Present Record Owners: Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson

And Being more commonly known as: 111 Ben Thompson Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is January 3, 2022.

LLG Trustee LLC

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

notice

feb23-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 27

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr, Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr, Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Anna Goble Moore, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Heirs at Law of Steven W. Sigmon

TO: James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr, Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr, Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Anna Goble Moore, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Heirs at Law of Steven W. Sigmon

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEING Lot No. 4 in Block “B” as shown on the Map of Bell and St. Clair addition to the Town of Taylorsville, North Carolina, the said Map being recorded in Book 10, Page 126, Register of Deeds Office of Alexander County. FOR BACK TITLE, see deed from Alfred H. Watts and wife, Louise Watts, to Henry P. Goble and wife, Hessie Goble, dated September 24, 1946 and recorded in Deed Book 41 on Page 127 in the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007915, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0007915) Martin Luther King Dr

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 29, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 10, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

mar2-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Anthony Jack Florence, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of October, 2021.

WILLIAM M. FLORENCE

246 Land Cemetery Lane

PO Box 542

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

mar2-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 8

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Timothy Wayne Warren, Misty Anne Warren, a/k/a Misty C. Warren, a/k/a Misty Ann Crane, a/k/a Misty Crane Lackey

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Timothy Wayne Warren, Misty Anne Warren, a/k/a Misty C. Warren, a/k/a Misty Ann Crane, a/k/a Misty Crane Lackey

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a stake located on the West edge of the pavement of the State Road No. 1492, a common corner with the Hartness property, said point also being located South 85° East 28 feet from a water oak; thence with the State Road No. 1492, North 3° West 296.5 feet to a PK nail located in the intersection of State Road No. 1492 and State Road No. 1491; thence with State Road No. 1491, South 56° 7’ 20” East 101.7 feet and South 66° East 54.4 feet to a PK nail; thence running South 4° 26’ 40” West 221.5 feet to a stake in the Duncan line; thence with the Duncan line, North 88° West 101.5 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.69 of an acre, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0012803, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 15 Duncan Lane

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 15, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of January 21, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

notice

feb16-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Doris Overcash, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2022.

KAY MILLS

40 York Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

feb23-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Price Shoemaker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

CRYSTAL SHOEMAKER YAMNITZ

PO Box 657

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb23-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Linda Ashburner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

STAN SMITH

1194 Wandering Ln

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

feb23-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Jamie Leann Potter

RE: Randy Justin Mclean vs. Jamie Leann Potter (22CVD40)

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Absolute Divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than February 28th, 2022, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

feb16-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Ezequiel Inamagua

RE: Ashley C. Pederson vs. Ezequiel Inamagua (21CVD261)

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Child Custody.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than February 28th, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 26th day of January, 2022.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville,NC 28681

notice

feb16-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William White Jordan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of January, 2022.

WILLIAM WHITE JORDAN, JR.

2316 Three Forks Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb16-22c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Betty Sue Pennell Head, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of April, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of January, 2022.

HAZEL IRENE MILLSAPS

325 York Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

executrix

feb16-22p