School Board to meet Feb. 22 on masking, COVID issues
A Special Called Meeting of the Alexander County Board of Education is scheduled for Tuesday, February 22, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Alexander Central Auditorium, 223 School Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The New Business item is Contact Tracing, Quarantines, and Masking and the agenda may be viewed at www.alexander.k12.nc.us under the Board of Education tab. There will be no Public Comment at this Special Called Meeting. Attendance will be in accordance with recommended guidelines and masks will be required.
A link for viewing the meeting live will be posted prior to the meeting on the system website at www.alexander.k12.nc.us.