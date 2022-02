School Board to meet Feb. 22 on masking, COVID issues

A Special Called Meeting of the Alexander County Board of Education is scheduled for Tuesday, February 22, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Alexander Central Auditorium, 223 School Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The New Business item is Contact Tracing, Quarantines, and Masking and the agenda may be viewed at www.alexander.k12.nc.us under the Board of Education tab.Attendance will be in accordance with recommended guidelines and masks will be required.