Gov. Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end mask mandates
To date, North Carolina has administered over 15.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 71 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated. About 75 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 96 percent of North Carolinians 65 and over. About 51 percent of eligible adults have received their booster shot.
View a summary of the changes to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit and the ChildCareStrongNC Public Health Toolkit at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/3839/open
or read the text below:
Changes to K12 StrongSchoolsNC and ChildCareStrongNC Toolkits
Effective March 7, 2022
K12 StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit
As we emerge from the latest surge, the COVID–19 landscape looks different today than it did two years
ago or even two months ago. We continue to learn more about the virus and have effective tools to
reduce to risk to people. As it has throughout the pandemic, NCDHHS adapts its response based on the
emerging science and evidence to best protect North Carolinians and use the tools we have to get back
to the people, experiences, and places we love.
• Vaccines and boosters are widely available and help protect against severe illness,
hospitalization, and death.
• Treatment is available for those at higher risk of severe disease.
• Trends are decreasing, lowering the risk of infection, and improving hospital capacity.
At this phase in the pandemic, NCDHHS recommends that schools:
• Promote vaccinations and boosters for students and staff by providing accurate information and
hosting vaccination events
• Participate in the School Testing Program
• Consider moving to voluntary masking at the discretion of local authorities as universal masking
is a less important tool in lower risk settings like schools.
• Masks are recommended in indoor settings for people at high risk for severe disease and who
are not up to date on vaccines
• Masks are required following a COVID infection and recommended after a COVID exposure.
• Because masks can add a layer of protection for those who want it, schools should support
students and staff who choose to wear a mask.
