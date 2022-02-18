Emily McKenzie Armstrong, 21, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

Born February 25, 2000, she was the daughter of Sandra Driscoll Armstrong of Taylorsville and the late William Earl Armstrong, II.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Kevin Driscoll and wife Kaitlin; sister, Kelsie Armstrong; aunt, Teresa Gantt and uncle Kerry; nephews, Kason Driscoll and Malachi Armstrong; a niece, Kenna Driscoll; and cousin, Jason Gantt, all of Newton.

She leaves behind a great team of nurses with Premier Home Care, including two who were caretakers for nearly her entire lifetime, Denise Vick and Tina Grey, much like second mothers. Also, a special thanks to the Cardinal Kids, a program through hospice care.

Emily’s life was a gift to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Emily fought many battles with her health and experienced limitations that many would not be able to handle, yet she showed all of us what true strength looks like. Though Emily was never able to speak, she taught many the true meaning of love. She was loved and adored by all who knew her and will be missed every day.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with Rev. William Church officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Winston Salem, 419 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Armstrong Family and online condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.