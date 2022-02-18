State Board of Elections issues statement on door-to-door canvassers

The State Board of Elections is reminding North Carolina residents that state and county election officials will never go door-to-door conducting any type of election business.

The State Board is aware that some private individuals are going door-to-door seeking information from North Carolina voters about the 2020 general election. They are not election officials.

The State Board of Elections recommends the following to voters:

• The State and county boards of elections do not go door-to-door. If a person comes to your house claiming to be an elections worker, ask them to verify their identity and their organization.

• It is not necessary to answer your door, let anyone inside, or disclose any information about your voter record or private information to anyone who comes to your home.

• If you have any questions about voting or elections in North Carolina, please contact your county board of elections or the State Board of Elections at (919) 814-0700.

• You can always check your voter registration status through the State Board’s “Voter Search” at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. If you are not registered or need to update your registration, applications are available on the State Board website and at all county boards of elections offices. See here: How to Register, https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/how-register.

You may also register or update your voter registration online with the North Carolina DMV, if you have an NC driver’s license or nonoperator’s identification. Visit online, https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/online/Pages/voter-registration-application.aspx.