Carolyn Mary Horton Fox, 79, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Trinity Village.

She was born on May 15, 1942, in Cherokee County, to the late Ralph and Lassie Truelove Horton. Mrs. Fox loved the Lord and enjoyed serving the Lord at Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she was in the choir and helped with the youth.

During her working career, she cut cloth and leather at several different places for many years including Hickory Tavern Furniture and Clayton Marcus Furniture. Carolyn was on the Ladies Auxiliary at Bethlehem Fire Department and was also a licensed EMT from 1987.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donald Fox; daughter, Carol Ann Fox Bowman; son, Randy Lee Fox; five sisters, Ellen Hill, Geraldine Turnbill, Pat Berry, Lucille Sigmon, and Wanda Hoyle; a brother, Steve Horton; and son-in-law, Robert Anthony Bowman.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Fox include her son, Timothy Allen Fox (Mickie); sister, Diann Bolick (Alan); brother, Robert Horton; five grandchildren, Jordan Bowman (Melanie), Nathan Fox (Colleen), Natasha Smith (Aaron), Brittany Travis (Josh), and DJ Fox; four great-grandchildren, Addison Smith, Levi Smith, Matilyn Fox, and Walter Fox; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation for Carolyn will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Dean Chambers and Rev. Kenneth Lambert will be officiating the service.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Fox, Aaron Smith, Jordan Bowman, Tony Turnbill, Wayne Evans, and DJ Fox.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 7500 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.