William “Bill” Blevins, 82, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Carolina Caring.

He was born on October 8, 1939, in Yancey County, to the late Rom and Hattie Blevins. Mr. Blevins enjoyed fishing, hunting, antique cars, and hanging out at Sigmon Motor Company with their dog Coco. During his working career, he was in the lumber and logging business for over 27 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Blevins.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Blevins include his wife of 37 years, Sylvia Blevins; sons, Steve Blevins (Rhonda) and Ashley Blevins; daughters, Tonya Shull (Boyd) and Melissa Childers (Adam); two sisters, Jean Phillips and Doris Holcombe (Edd); two brothers, Jim “Bob” Blevins (Julia) and Jack Blevins (Dee); ten grandchildren, Atasha Coleman (James), Chris Blevins (Teanna), Hailey Blevins (Eli), Austin Shull (Analiz), Jayden Shull, Monica Blevins, William “Tyler” Blevins (Liena), Aaron Childers (Lauren), Leah Childers (Connor), and Ethan Childers; 13 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The funeral service for Mr. Blevins will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Three Forks Baptist Church. Dr. Carson Moseley will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658; and Three Forks Baptist Church at 4685 Three Forks Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

