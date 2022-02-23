Michael Paul “Mike” Jordan, 62, of Asheboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Jordan was born on March 20, 1959, in Kannapolis, to Paul Curtis and Linda Harrington Jordan. He retired, after 23 years of service, from the U.S. Postal Service as a Rural Postal Carrier in Greensboro.

Mike loved his Lord and Savior and reading the Bible, and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Asheboro.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Mike loved fishing and the beach. Mike had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around and cut up. Mike loved sports, especially baseball and football. He also loved music and reading.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ginger Yow Jordan; children, Allison Page Jordan (Josh Harris) of Asheboro, and Andrew Michael Jordan (Ashley) of Asheboro; grandchildren, Lily and Brock Harris, and Ryleigh Jordan; mother, Linda Harrington Jordan of Taylorsville; sister, Amy Fox of Taylorsville; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1366, Asheboro, NC 27204; or the Randolph SPCA, 300 W. Bailey St., Asheboro, NC 27203.

Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Jordan Family.