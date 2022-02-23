Smoke detectors available in Taylorsville Fire District

By MICAH HENRY

The Taylorsville/Central Alexander Fire Department is hoping to help local residents be safer in their homes by providing smoke detectors at no cost, thanks to a state grant.

“We are excited to announce a new initiative with a partnership between our department and the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal,” said Chief Matt Jordan. “This new initiative will allow us to distribute and install smoke alarms in homes in our district. We have received a shipment of 48 smoke alarms and have an online form that can be accessed via our website or our Facebook page. This online form will allow residents to request a smoke alarm. We are only allowed a certain amount of smoke detectors at a time. This will be a first come, first serve basis. We will focus on homes with children, elderly, and special needs people living in the home.”

The fire department received the 48 Kidde brand smoke detectors on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Residents must live in the Taylorsville Fire District, have children under age 17 or people over age 65 living in the home, or have special needs people living in the home. Even if the residence doesn’t meet all criteria, residents are encouraged to fill our a request. The form is online at www.facebook.com/CentralAlexanderFireDepartment or www.taylorsvillefire.net.