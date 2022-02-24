Latchford, Yoder, Cooksey file Feb. 24

The following candidates filed notices of candidacy on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Alexander County Board of Elections Office. The candidate filing period continues until Friday, March 4, at 12 p.m.

These join the following candidates who filed December 6 until filing was stopped by order of the N.C. Supreme Court on December 8, 2021.

