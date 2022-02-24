| logout
Latchford, Yoder, Cooksey file Feb. 24
The following candidates filed notices of candidacy on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Alexander County Board of Elections Office. The candidate filing period continues until Friday, March 4, at 12 p.m.
• Andrew Latchford – Alexander County Board of Education District 1
• Larry G. Yoder – Alexander County Board of Commissioners (REP)
• Matt Cooksey – Alexander County Board of Education District 2
These join the following candidates who filed December 6 until filing was stopped by order of the N.C. Supreme Court on December 8, 2021.
Partisan races: Edwin P. Chapman (D) and Lisa Hines (R) for Alexander County Clerk of Superior Court; Scott H. Hines, for re-election to the Alexander County Register Of Deeds seat; Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman (D) for re-election and Chad Pennell (R) as challenger for Sheriff; and Ronnie Reese (R) and Marty Pennell (R) as candidates for re-election as Alexander County Commissioner.
Non-partisan race filings (Dec. 6-8) were: Alexander County Board of Education District 1 candidates Robert (Rob) Argüelles and Kevin Weikle, Jr.; Board of Education District 2 candidates Ginger I. Annas, Joshua (The Dags) Dagenhart, Brent Warren, Matthew Reese, and David Odom (incumbent); and Board of Education District 4 candidate, Christa Ballard Roseberry.