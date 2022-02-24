Pamela Shumaker Weston, 64, of Stony Point, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Davis Medical Center in Statesville.

She was born on November 2, 1957, in Iredell County, to Betty Shumaker of Statesville. Pam was a textile worker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a son, Mike Weston Sr. of Stony Point, and two sisters, Tammy Cox of Statesville, and Tina Peirce of Statesville.

Services are incomplete.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Weston Family.