Gay Diane Weston Mundy, 64, passed away on February 25, 2022, in Iredell County.

She was born to Wesley Gilbert and Beatrice Davidson Weston on August 18, 1957, in Iredell County. Mrs. Mundy was a member of South River Baptist Church where she played the piano for many years.

During her working career, she sewed at Broyhill for many years. Gay enjoyed many different things during her free time including sewing, taking pictures, NASCAR, and shopping with her mother, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Mundy was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Gilbert Weston, and a brother, Boyd Weston.

Those left to cherish the memories of Gay include her husband of 13 years, Keith Mundy; her mother, Beatrice “BeBe” Weston; four sons, Adam Barnes, Eric Barnes (Crystal), Phil Mundy, and Brad Mundy (Elizabeth); a brother, Jeff Weston (Patsy); seven grandchildren, Sarah Greene (Caleb), Zachary Mundy, Beatrice Barnes, Ethan Barnes, Tucker Barnes, Ella Mundy, and Axel Mundy; a beloved dog, Hero; caregivers, Betty Frazier, Meca Frazier, and Markita Steele; and a number of special nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Mundy will be on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at South River Baptist Church from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at South River Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Dr. Chris Thompson and Rev. Tanner Mundy will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Zachary Mundy, Shane Barnette, Ashley Weston, Caleb Greene, Guy Mundy, and Shane Jones.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care at 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; and Central Alexander Fire Department at 173 Emergency St, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.