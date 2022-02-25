Wahtula Jean Dagenhart Sloan, 87, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Wahtula was born August 3, 1934, in Wilkes County, the daughter of the late Bain Dagenhart and Vivian Church Dagenhart.

She worked for Taylorsville Savings and Loan before retiring. She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church, where she was a youth leader and a Sunday school teacher and treasurer. She loved to work in the yard and enjoyed her flowers. Wahtula loved the mountains and enjoyed singing. She was a good cook and enjoyed serving family and friends.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Harold Ray Sloan; four infant sons and an infant daughter; son-in-law, Gerald Bowman; sister and brother-in-law, Cleda Faye Dagenhart Carson and Gerald Hicks Carson; brother-in-law, Wayne Goodman; nephew, Terry Wayne Deal; niece, Cindy Carson Tibbetts; and great-nephew, Jordan Lucas.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Sharon S. Bowman of Taylorsville; grandson, Hank and wife Angie Hubbard Childers of Stony Point; step-grandsons, Jeff Bowman and Rick Bowman, both of Taylorsville; great-grandchildren, Kendrick Childers and fiancée Savannah Kerley, and Kyra Childers; step-great-grandchildren, Haylee Bowman and fiancé Nick; sisters, Verna D. Mills and husband Bob, Theresa D. Neel and husband Keith, and Cecelia D. Goodman; brother, Ken Dagenhart; wonderful friends, Phyllis Alexander, Priscilla Houston, and Willie Mock Daniels; best friend and caregiver, Tonya Carson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, February 28, 2022, at Marvin United Methodist Church in Stony Point. Jeff Carson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The body will lie in state from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday, February 28, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Shawn Moose, Doug Moose, Allen Guy, Tommy Cook, Howard Dagenhart, and Keith Neel.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Iredell County.

Memorials may be made to Iredell County Hospice and Palliative Care.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Wahtula Sloan.