“What I do thou knows not now; but thou shalt know hereafter.” John 13:7

Edgar D. “Ed” Johnson “Clock Dr.,” 77, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Ballad Hospice House.

He was born on July 11, 1944, in Alexander County, a son of the late Waitsel and Marie Bunton Johnson. Ed was a U.S. Navy Veteran, ADJ II, serving from 1964 -1968. He was a graduate of Hiddenite High School, Southwest Virginia Community College, and Southern Police Institute in Louisville, Kentucky. Ed was 1st Sergeant Virginia State Police and retired after 34 years of service, in Rockridge County, Carroll County, Bedford County, Tazewell County, and Washington County.

Ed loved the Lord and was a member of Fellowship Chapel and the Fellowship Chapel Choir. Ed was an avid clock collector and clock repairman, and an antique car and truck collector. He enjoyed traveling across the United States and Canada with his wife, Linda, collecting antiques, and going to car shows. He was a member of GWRRA, loving to ride his Goldwing Motorcycle and his participation with GWRRA Chapters across the United States.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Noah Alexander Johnson; brother-in-law, Lyndell Kerley; and stepson, Tracy Gill.

Survivors include his loving and caring wife, Linda South Johnson; daughter, Tina Johnson Osborne and husband Kevin; grandson, Nicolas Osborne; loving, caring stepdaughter, Shelia Gill Fleming and husband Phillip; stepson, Trevor Gill and wife Jennifer; sister, Linda Johnson Kerley; several nephews; step-grandson, Chase Hunter; step-great-grandson, Colton Hunter; precious family friend, Lydia Sluss; and their precious dog, “Opal.”

The funeral service for 1st Sgt. Johnson will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Fellowship Chapel (201 Crockett Street, Bristol, VA 24201) with Pastor Scott Price officiating and prayer by Rev. Steven Playl. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. prior to the service. A funeral procession will meet at noon on Tuesday, March 1, at Weaver Funeral Home going to Knollkreg Cemetery for the committal service. Honors will be conducted by the State Police Honor Guard who will also serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Claude Worrell, Larry Bowman, Mike Shell, Roy Owens, Mark Sutherland, Pat Lower, Mark Cunningham, and Burns Mullins, and the Men in Emmaus Way Sunday School Class.

We want to thank our loving family, friends, wonderful neighbors, church families, Kim Tignor, and Mica Hutton for their help and love for Ed during his sickness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Ed’s memory to Fellowship Chapel, c/o Building Fund, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, VA 24201.

Throughout Ed’s sickness, his desire was to touch hearts with the desire for all to trust the Lord as their personal Savior. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.