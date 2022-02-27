Michael Todd Wiseman, 49, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

He was born on June 18, 1972, in Burke County, the son of Brenda Arcola Young McClellan and the late Fredrick Lawson Wiseman.

Michael enjoyed NASCAR, remote control racing, and cooking. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, drawing, painting, mechanical design, and welding. Michael coached football and baseball.

In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his step-father, Roy McClellan; brother, Jamie Wiseman; sister, Lisa Grasse; and canine companion, Sadie.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Wendy Fields Wiseman; son, Hunter Wiseman; brothers, Marty Wiseman (Penny), Alan Day, Mark Day, and Brian Day; sister, Tracey Luckadoo (Jeremy); and his canine companion, Baxter.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice or the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

