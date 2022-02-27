Sara “Hannah” Keever, 87, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Hannah was born on Sunday, November 18, 1934, in Alexander County, to the late Pleas McLain and Pearl Lorraine Lackey McLain.

Hannah was a member of Rocky Springs United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and traveling and loved her cats, Mimi and Gilbert.

Including her parents, Mrs. Keever was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Keever, and a brother-in-law, William Bradley.

Those left to cherish the precious memories of Hannah include her sister, Linda McLain Bradley; niece, Lisa B. McLain (Marcus); great-niece, Mindy M. Severt (Chris); great-nephew, Myles B. McLain; great-great-nephew, Sawyer Mason Severt; a cousin who was like a sister, Marion Rogers; and special caregiver, Kathy Bowles.

Mrs. Keever will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Rocky Springs United Methodist Church. Rev. Rickey Mitchell will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocky Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Finding Hope Ministries, 135 Merrell and Maye Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

