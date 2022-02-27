William Lee Millsaps, 52, of Stony Point, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at his home.

Lee was born on April 6, 1969, in Alexander County, to the late William Perry Millsaps and Grace Reavis Millsaps. He worked at Shurtape Tech as a machine operator for 34 years and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a sister, Jan James of Stony Point.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Stony Point Cemetery. Rev. Rick Norman will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Lindsey Hall at Stony Point Baptist Church.

Memorials may be given to the Stony Point Baptist Church Nichole Scholarship Fund at PO Box 198, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Millsaps Family.