Bethlehem Business Assoc. to meet March 10
The next meeting of the Bethlehem Business Association will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6:30PM. It will be located at the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church fellowship hall at 9042 NC Highway 127 in the Bethlehem Community.
Guest speaker will be Matt Rudisill, of The Leadership Academy and The EXPERTS Game Podcast. Matt will be speaking about Online Marketing. His program description reads: Marketing for small businesses today is more dynamic and challenging than ever. Discover how to most effectively and efficiently use the many online marketing tools available. Gain insights to understand and reach your customer, analyze your industry and business environment, and differentiate between branding, advertising, and grassroots marketing techniques. Learn tools and techniques to use to set your business apart from others.
The BBA is a business networking organization dedicated to promoting businesses in the Bethlehem Community. They strive to enhance the business climate in the community through networking opportunities as well as through educational programs for business owners and managers. All current and prospective members are invited to attend their meetings.