James David Sipes, Sr., 66, of Lenoir, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home.

James was born on October 3, 1955, in Iredell County, the son of the late Noah Sipes, Sr. and Laura McDaniels Sipes. He worked for many years for Southern Screw and later retired from Kewaunee Scientific Corporation.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Stephanie Sipes Estes of Lenoir; his son, James David Sipes, Jr. of Statesville; his brothers, Noah Sipes, Jr. of Florida, Dan Sipes, Sr. of Alabama, Tim Sipes of Statesville, and Jerry Sipes, Sr. of Statesville.

The family will receive friends from 6 -7 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Caldwell County Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.