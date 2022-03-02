James Foote Davis (Jimmy), 86, made his final journey home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Jimmy was born on July 12, 1935, in Alexander County, to the late Sherman and Effie Davis. He was a Veteran who served in the Army. Jimmy was a member and faithful servant of First Baptist Church of Taylorsville and a truck driver for Sherrill Furniture Company for more than 35 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Maxine Handy, Louise Chapman, and Nelda Sigmon; and brothers, Kenneth Davis and Jerry Davis.

Jimmy loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a loving and caring husband, father, and friend, with a gentle and kind soul who will be missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Eloise; daughters, Mitzi Davis of Fort Worth, Texas, and Tonya Prince and husband Vance of Raleigh; grandchildren, Garrett Prince and wife Erin of Clayton, and Casey Prince of Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Bentley Prince and Caiden Prince of Clayton.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. Dr. Don Gordon and George Holleman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House of Iredell County (hoic.org), Hospitality House of Charlotte, or First Baptist Church of Taylorsville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

