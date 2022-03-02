LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Barbara Hepler Morrison, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of February, 2022.

DIANE H. FOX

92 South Bethlehem Terrace Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

************

AUCTION

STORAGE LIEN SALE

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C.

3 Locations

Saturday, March 12th, 2022

10:00 AM

On Saturday, March 12th, 2022 at 10:00 am, Half Moon Mini Storage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Crystal Jones, Debra Moose, Brigette Walker, John Keeler, Kelly Hefner, Katherine Gregory, Kay Mason, Shane Hinson, Crystal Nance, Chuck Collins, & Carrie Jenkins in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. AA Little Ministorage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Timothy Shook in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. Silver Moon Mini Storage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Robin Fox in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. The sale will begin at Half Moon Mini Storage located at 1351 Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville, NC, followed by AA Little Ministorage located at 15 Fairgrounds Rd, Taylorsville NC, & finish up at Silver Moon Mini Storage located at 2793 NC HWY 16 S. Taylorsville, NC.

REGISTER at 1351 Hwy 16 South Taylorsville, NC before 10:00 AM for all 3 auctions.

HALF MOON MINI STORAGE DIRECTIONS:

Facility is located at True Value Hardware in Taylorsville, next to Scotty’s Hometown Grill (WATCH FOR THE SIGNS!)

AA LITTLE MINISTORAGE DIRECTIONS:

From Half Moon Mini Storage, take a left onto Hwy 16 South. Fairgrounds Rd will be on the right. (WATCH FOR THE SIGNS!)

SILVER MOON MINI STORAGE DIRECTIONS:

From AA Little Ministorage take a right onto Hwy 16 South. The facility will be the next left (WATCH FOR THE SIGNS!)

ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS from the auction stand precede any written materials.

Auctioneer

Karen Shepherd

NCAL #6995 Have any questions? Call 828-632-5143

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Myrtle Hardy Boyette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of February, 2022.

JIMMY SHOEMAKE

91 Odell Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

************

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 19th day of March, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Highway 16 North, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following:

#65 John Keeler, #1/78 Jennifer Menscer, #635 Jennifer Welborn.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party.

Dated: February 25th, 2022.

A-1 Mini Storage

414 Hwy. 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 635-5555

************

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 19th day of March, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Taylorsville Mini Storage, 170 School Street, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following:

#131/156 Dean and Reba Bennett, #152 Lori Murphy, #71 Elena Waters.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party.

Dated: February 25th, 2022.

Taylorsville Mini Storage

170 School Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 632-6145

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Hill Junior Dula, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of March, 2022.

GLENDA MOORE

170 Sunset Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Russell Jenkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of March, 2022.

TERESA DARLENE JENKINS

446 Ash Street

Kingsland, GA 31548

executor

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by George E. Lowery and Ruth Jane Lowery to Trustee(s), which was dated May 11, 2007 and recorded on May 11, 2007 in Book 0508 at Page 0057, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on March 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the Plumer L. Richey Estate Subdivision, as recorded October 19, 2000 in Plat Book 6 Page 176, Alexander County Registry to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 188 Ida Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are All Lawful Heirs of Ruth Jane Lowery.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of HOWARD DALE MOORE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 15, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of February, 2022.

Shanna Carter, Executor

ESTATE OF HOWARD DALE MOORE

306 Crosscut Dr.

Denver, North Carolina 28037

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Gary Mayhorn, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of February, 2022.

GRETCHEN ALVERSON MAYHORN

1384 NC Hwy 90 East

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Loyd Wayne Fox deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the decedent to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before May 17, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the estate should make immediate payment.

This the 8th day of February, 2022.

DONNA LISA FOX

8054 Moss Meadows Drive

Dallas TX 75231

C. Randall Isenhower

Sigmon & Isenhower

PO Box 88

Newton, NC 28658

828-464-0101

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Carol Wike Jenkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of February, 2022.

TERESA DARLENE JENKINS

114 Langfordville Road

Ridgeland, SC 29936

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mildred Mecimore Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of February, 2022.

MELISSA CHILDERS STOCKS

108 Boston Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 27

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr, Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr, Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Anna Goble Moore, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Heirs at Law of Steven W. Sigmon

TO: James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr, Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr, Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Anna Goble Moore, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Heirs at Law of Steven W. Sigmon

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEING Lot No. 4 in Block “B” as shown on the Map of Bell and St. Clair addition to the Town of Taylorsville, North Carolina, the said Map being recorded in Book 10, Page 126, Register of Deeds Office of Alexander County. FOR BACK TITLE, see deed from Alfred H. Watts and wife, Louise Watts, to Henry P. Goble and wife, Hessie Goble, dated September 24, 1946 and recorded in Deed Book 41 on Page 127 in the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007915, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0007915) Martin Luther King Dr

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 29, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 10, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Anthony Jack Florence, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of October, 2021.

WILLIAM M. FLORENCE

246 Land Cemetery Lane

PO Box 542

Taylorsville, NC 28681

