Brush fire reported along Millersville Road Mar. 3 By Editor | March 3, 2022 | 0 Firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire in Alexander County close to a home on Millersville Road near Allendale Lane, 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022. More information will be posted as it becomes available. Posted in Breaking News, News