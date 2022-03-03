 Skip to content
March 04, 2022

Brush fire reported along Millersville Road Mar. 3

Firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire in Alexander County close to a home on Millersville Road near Allendale Lane, 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

