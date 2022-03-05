Glenda Adams Cook, 71, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on November 18, 1950, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Fred Franklin Adams and Hazel Mazie Burrell Adams. She enjoyed sewing, working in her flowers, and was an avid cat lover.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 36 years, Ronald Cook of the home; two brothers, David Deal and Daryl Deal (Loretta), all of Hiddenite; a sister, Carol Baker (Charles) of Taylorsville; nephews, Matthew Cook (Elizabeth), Joe Cook, and Timothy Cook; a niece, Mary Alice Ham (Steven); an aunt; and several cousins.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Sheridan Stanton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Berea Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Berea Baptist Church, C/O Vanessa Sprinkle, 1069 King-Sprinkle Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Gordon Hospice House for their compassionate service and support.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Glenda Adams Cook.