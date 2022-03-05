James Thomas Smith, 74, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Brian Center in Catawba County after a period of declining health.

He was born on October 11, 1947, to the late William and Ann Smith. James retired from the North Carolina Department of Corrections and later worked as a maintenance supervisor at Supreme Elastic Corporation.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Smith include four daughters, Donna Carpenter, Judy Catlett, Robin Fox, and April Brown.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.