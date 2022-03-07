Drone helps officers locate wanted man

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office were called to an address on Kennington Lane in the Hiddenite Community of Alexander County, near the Iredell County line, in reference to a civil dispute, according to Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Upon arrival, officers received information that Chadbourne Lee Dillard, W/M, age 32 of Hiddenite, had made threats against his neighbors and law enforcement, and was known to be carrying a firearm. It was also discovered that Dillard had an active Fail To Appear warrant for a traffic offense from Iredell County from December of 2021.

Dillard fled on foot into a wooded area upon officers’ arrival, and was unable to be located.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, including the K-9 Unit and Drone Unit, responded back to the address on Kennington Lane in an attempt to locate Dillard on the active warrants for arrest. The Sheriff’s Office drone was deployed. The drone located Dillard in a wooded area behind his residence, near a makeshift campsite. Dillard fled on foot as officers approached the homemade campsite. Officers continued to search the wooded area and located Dillard hiding in an outbuilding near Liles Lane.

Dillard was arrested, served with his active warrants, and additionally charged with Resisting Arrest. He was transported to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center, where he was placed under a $2,200 secured bond with a first appearance date of March 28, 2022, in Alexander County District Court.