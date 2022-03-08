Rosie Lee McLelland James, 80, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born May 6, 1941, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Ed McLelland and Mamie Earp McLelland.

She was a lifelong, active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James McLelland and Donald McLelland.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 62 years, Conley Ray James of the home; a son, Jeff James and wife Lisa of Taylorsville; two grandsons, Justin James and wife Jessica of Mooresville, and Brennen James and wife Emilee of Taylorsville; two great-grandchildren, Walker and Tate, and three on the way; sisters-in-law, Doris McLelland, Joyce Payne, Pam Barber (Jimmy), and Brenda Jones; and nieces and nephews, Darrel McLelland (Janet), Dale McLelland (Diane), Angie Cox, Lisa Bentley (Randall), Dale Jones, Terry James (Kim), and Toby James (Jessica).

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 190 Mill Hill Court, Stony Point, NC 28678. Pastor Wesley Hammer and Dr. James Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund, 191 Sipe Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be made to www.adamsfunerals.com.

