LEGAL NOTICES
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
DISTRICT COURT DIVISION
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
21 CvD 238
Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF LORENE CONNER, Defendant, the undersigned commissioner will on March 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING on a white oak, Buford Deal and Jennis Mitchell’s corner, and runs South 250 West 209 feet to a spike beside an oak; thence North 530 West 550 feet to the road; thence with the road, North 650 East 209 feet to a spike; thence South 570 East 416 feet to the BEGINNING, containing TWO (2) acres, more or less.
Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007254, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 1536 Rocky Face Church Road
The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.
In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.
Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.
This the 8 day of February, 2022.
Richard J. Kania
Commissioner
Capital Center
82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-8010
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Don Franklin Simmons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 4th day of March, 2022.
KIMBERLY CAROL SIMMONS
2659 Little River Church Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Johnnie Lee Smart, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 4th day of March, 2022.
TERRI WHISNANT ISHII
660 Pine Tree Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of William Lee Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of March, 2022.
JANETTE M. JAMES
731 Moose Dr.
Stony Point, NC 28678
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
21 CvS 500
ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate
Plaintiff
-vs-
DUSTIN PHARR, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DUSTIN PHARR
Defendants
NOTICE OF SALE
Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. DUSTIN PHARR, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DUSTIN PHARR, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on March 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:
BEING ALL OF Tract No. 3, 5.350 acres, as the same is shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 193, of the Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds.
Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0011820, Alexander County Tax Office.
Address: 1779 Poplar Springs Road
The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.
In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.
Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.
This the 21 day of February, 2022.
Richard J. Kania
Commissioner
Capital Center
82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-8010
TAX VALUE: $43,768.00
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
21 CvS 501
ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate
Plaintiff
-vs-
UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF INA FAY FARLEY, a/k/a INA FAYE FARLEY, a/k/a INA CLINE FARLEY
Defendant
NOTICE OF SALE
Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF INA FAY FARLEY, a/k/a INA FAYE FARLEY, a/k/a INA CLINE FARLEY, Defendant, the undersigned commissioner will on March 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING on a stone on the North bank of the public road in Vance Lackey’s line, and running with his line, North 12-1/2° East 22-1/4 poles to a stone in Lackey’s line; thence North 84° West 14-1/3 poles to a stone; thence South 24° West 18 poles to the bank of the road; thence with the road South 68° East 17 poles to the BEGINNING, containing two (2) acres, more or less.
Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0011122, Alexander County Tax Office.
Address: 8611 Vashti Road
The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.
In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.
Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.
This the 21 day of February, 2022.
Richard J. Kania
Commissioner
Capital Center
82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-8010
TAX VALUE: $82,904.00
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Barbara Hepler Morrison, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 24th day of February, 2022.
DIANE H. FOX
92 South Bethlehem Terrace Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
AUCTION
STORAGE LIEN SALE
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C.
3 Locations
Saturday, March 12th, 2022
10:00 AM
On Saturday, March 12th, 2022 at 10:00 am, Half Moon Mini Storage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Crystal Jones, Debra Moose, Brigette Walker, John Keeler, Kelly Hefner, Katherine Gregory, Kay Mason, Shane Hinson, Crystal Nance, Chuck Collins, & Carrie Jenkins in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. AA Little Ministorage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Timothy Shook in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. Silver Moon Mini Storage will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Robin Fox in to the assertion of lien for rental at its self-service storage facility. The sale will begin at Half Moon Mini Storage located at 1351 Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville, NC, followed by AA Little Ministorage located at 15 Fairgrounds Rd, Taylorsville NC, & finish up at Silver Moon Mini Storage located at 2793 NC HWY 16 S. Taylorsville, NC.
REGISTER at 1351 Hwy 16 South Taylorsville, NC before 10:00 AM for all 3 auctions.
HALF MOON MINI STORAGE DIRECTIONS:
Facility is located at True Value Hardware in Taylorsville, next to Scotty’s Hometown Grill (WATCH FOR THE SIGNS!)
AA LITTLE MINISTORAGE DIRECTIONS:
From Half Moon Mini Storage, take a left onto Hwy 16 South. Fairgrounds Rd will be on the right. (WATCH FOR THE SIGNS!)
SILVER MOON MINI STORAGE DIRECTIONS:
From AA Little Ministorage take a right onto Hwy 16 South. The facility will be the next left (WATCH FOR THE SIGNS!)
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS from the auction stand precede any written materials.
Auctioneer
Karen Shepherd
NCAL #6995 Have any questions? Call 828-632-5143
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Myrtle Hardy Boyette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
JIMMY SHOEMAKE
91 Odell Ct.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Hill Junior Dula, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 1st day of March, 2022.
GLENDA MOORE
170 Sunset Dr.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Russell Jenkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 1st day of March, 2022.
TERESA DARLENE JENKINS
446 Ash Street
Kingsland, GA 31548
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of HOWARD DALE MOORE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 15, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 16th day of February, 2022.
Shanna Carter, Executor
ESTATE OF HOWARD DALE MOORE
306 Crosscut Dr.
Denver, North Carolina 28037
Henry S. Morphis, Attorney
MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION
Post Office Box 3207
Hickory, North Carolina 28603
(828) 328-5297
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Gary Mayhorn, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 10th day of February, 2022.
GRETCHEN ALVERSON MAYHORN
1384 NC Hwy 90 East
Taylorsville, NC 28681
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Loyd Wayne Fox deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the decedent to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before May 17, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the estate should make immediate payment.
This the 8th day of February, 2022.
DONNA LISA FOX
8054 Moss Meadows Drive
Dallas TX 75231
C. Randall Isenhower
Sigmon & Isenhower
PO Box 88
Newton, NC 28658
828-464-0101
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Carol Wike Jenkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 14th day of February, 2022.
TERESA DARLENE JENKINS
114 Langfordville Road
Ridgeland, SC 29936
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mildred Mecimore Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 9th day of February, 2022.
MELISSA CHILDERS STOCKS
108 Boston Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
