Linda Wike Sherrill, 78, of Stony Point, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.

Linda was born August 14, 1943, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Edward Wike and Wilmoth Bumgarner Wike.

She had worked in many positions during her working career, one of them being a Fire Tower Operator for Alexander County. She was of the Christian faith and loved history, especially family history, books, and she loved Susan’s food.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred “Red Bone” Sherrill, the love of her life; her grandson, Logan Scott Walker, whom she loved dearly; and her brothers, Jerry Wike, Dannie Wike, and Mack Wike.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Susan Sherrill of Stony Point, and Nancy Sherrill Sigmon (Philip) of Catawba County; and her grandson, Cody Sigmon.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the home.

