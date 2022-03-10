Possible advertising scam alert

The Times has received a report of a Taylorsville business being sold an ad by phone, from a caller who claimed to be with The Taylorsville Times newspaper. The call reportedly came from Ideal Marketing Group (IMG Integrated) from Texas. IMG Integrated is not affiliated with The Taylorsville Times.

Taylorsville Times‘ customers are cautioned to be alert for possible scam activity.

To place a display advertisement (block ad) with The Times, customers should speak with our General Manager Steve Garland or Advertising Representative Jennifer Martin at 828-632-2532. To purchase a classified ad, call 828-632-2532 or visit https://www.taylorsvilletimes.com/submit-a-classified/.