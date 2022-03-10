William “Vance” Baker, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Valley Nursing Center.

He was born August 3, 1934, in Alexander County, the son of the late Curtis Ervin Baker and Mary Davidson Baker.

He was a craftsman, woodworker, and loved making knives and showing them to everyone. He loved to fish before he became too sick and enjoyed going to flea markets.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bobbie Baker, and second wife, Helen Baker; a sister, Moselle Stafford; and a brother, Dayton Baker.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his daughter, Jeanette Gail Greene; his step-son, Randy Ervin (Sherry); his grandchildren, Bryan Greene and Samantha Pope (Travis); his great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Travis, Jeremiah, and Wesley; sisters and brother, Jeanette Huffman, Betty Spencer, Kay Hefner, Shirley Page, Ann Winebarger, Sue Lackey, Bobbie Pennell (Johnny), and Roger Baker (Judy); and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, great-great-nieces, nephews, great-great-great-niece and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shiloh Lutheran Church. Pastor Jason Sigmon will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Shiloh Lutheran Church Parrish Hall.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the William “Vance” Baker Family.