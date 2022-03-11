Donald Martin Parsons, 86, of Harmony, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville after a brief illness.

Donald was born on January 9, 1936, in Ashe County, to the late Walter Hampton Parsons and Lois Teaque Parsons. Donald was a furniture worker and played mandolin with the Cranberry Creek Band. He was a member of Redemption Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Doris Tharpe Parsons of the home; a son, Tony Parsons of Mocksville; a daughter, Sheila Cooper of Spindale; a brother, Mack Parsons of North Wilkesboro; and a sister, Fern Hutchins of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Harmony Cemetery, Cemetery Street, Harmony, NC 28634. Pastor Mike Snelgrove will officiate. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Parsons Family.