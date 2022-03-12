JoAnn Hall Martin, 81, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Ms. Martin was born on November 4, 1940, in Surry County, to Robert “Bob” and Essie Hall. She was of the Baptist faith.

JoAnn enjoyed yard work, watching the birds outside her window, and attending the Hall and Nowlin yearly reunions. She also enjoyed listening and singing to Gospel and older Country music, fishing, and riding around in the mountains.

Most of all, she dearly loved her children and grandchildren and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Nowlin; brothers, Donald Hall, Jimmy Hall, and Jay Hall; and sisters, Debbie Hunley and Shirley Neighbors.

Ms. Martin is survived by her sons, Jerry Nowlin (Retha Roark) of Stony Point, Mike Nowlin and spouse Cindy of Hiddenite, and Danny Nowlin (Becky Bennett) of Taylorsville; daughters, Judy Nowlin Ball and spouse Robert “Bob” of Bethlehem, Tina Frye of Taylorsville, and Kathy Stikeleather and spouse John of Hiddenite; brothers, Roger Hall and spouse Faye of Statesville, and Charles Hall and spouse Sybil of Eden; sister, Bobbie Jean Deal of Bassett, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Nowlin, Jr., Mikel Nowlin II, Shain Mitzel, Danny Nowlin, Jr., Billy McNutt, and John Stikeleather.

The family would like to send a special “Thank You” to The Gardens for the loving care of our mother and to the Gordon Hospice House for the compassion and love to our mother and our family over the past week.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com.