Brenda Queen Reese, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home.

Brenda was born October 28, 1945, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Clyde M. Queen and Betty Mae Campbell Queen.

She worked as office manager for Ideal Frame and was a truck driver with her husband for 25 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to garden and enjoyed seeing her flowers and plants grow. She enjoyed being in the sun, but, most of all, she loved her grandsons, Dylan and Evan.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Reese, and brother, Mickey Queen.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Mecia Compton (Wes) of Hickory; and her grandchildren, Dylan Fairchild and Evan Fairchild.

A service will be held at a later date at the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

