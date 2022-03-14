Phyllis Warren Childers, 86, of Raeford, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Wickshire Creeks Crossing Senior Living Facility.

She was born on April 17, 1935, in Alexander County. She married the love of her life, Grady, in 1950. He passed away on February 7, 2013.

The couple’s biggest heartbreak was the loss of their daughter, Janet, at age 10 in 1964. Ten years later, they nearly lost one of their sons, Grady, Jr. (Buddy) to encephalitis. Phyllis spent the remainder of her life making sure Buddy was cared for.

Phyllis and Grady loved to travel and had many great adventures. The most memorable was a trip to the Serengeti Wildlife preserve in Kenya, watching lions and giraffes roam freely in the wild. It wasn’t unusual for Phyllis to take relatives on cross-country car trips as well.

Her generosity knew no bounds. She was always ready to help a friend or family member in need. She also gave frequently to numerous charities.

She is survived by sons, Grady Jr. (Buddy) and David and daughter-in-law, Erica.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 17, at Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 2600 Old Mountain Road, Hiddenite. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, her favorite charity.

