COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

FOR SALE: Two adjoining cemetery plots at the Taylorsville Cemetery. If interested, call (828)632-2906.

15-gallon pull-behind sprayer, like new, call for details, $125; new, large, beautiful, wooden bird feeder, $35; 6.5 hp self-propelled push mower, needs minor repair, $10; large, heavy-duty walk behind lawn spreader, needs a repair, $25 was $80 new; good over the stove microwave, needs new door latch and handle, $25. Call 828-632-4849.